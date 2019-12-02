Arnold & Porter Atty Nominated To Head NYC Bar Association

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- An Arnold & Porter partner who specializes in product liability litigation and class actions has been nominated to serve as the next president of the New York City Bar Association, the group announced Monday. Sheila S. Boston is slated to be the first woman of color to serve as the bar association's president, she told Law360 on Monday. She is expected to take over from Roger Juan Maldonado of Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP, who has served as the bar association's president since 2018, after the group holds a vote during its annual meeting in May, the bar association said....

