Calif. Rep. Hunter To Plead Guilty In Campaign Finance Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter plans to plead guilty in a corruption case accusing him of misusing more than a quarter-million dollars in campaign funds, one of his lawyers told Law360 on Monday. The California federal court where Hunter, R-Calif., is being prosecuted will hold a hearing Tuesday morning during which Hunter will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy, according to Paul Pfingst of Higgs Fletcher & Mack LLP. Pfingst declined to offer further details, and the U.S. Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment Monday. Hunter had previously condemned the case, in which he and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS