Congress, DOT Paving The Way For Autonomous Vehicles

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- Recent activity on Capitol Hill suggests we may see movement with regard to autonomous vehicle legislation next year. This activity, combined with recent regulatory action by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other relevant regulatory entities, suggests this may be the time to influence developments. On Oct. 28, the two committees with jurisdiction over AV policy, the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, unveiled three draft sections of a pending federal AV bill. Staff of the committees indicated they have also made progress on another section pertaining to rulemaking. They have yet to...

