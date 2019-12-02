Arena Football League Throws In Towel, Files For Ch. 7 In Del.

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Arena Football League has filed for Chapter 7 in the Delaware bankruptcy court with plans to end all operations, saying it is nearly $20 million in the red and completely out of cash. The bankruptcy petition filed Friday comes a little over a month after the AFL said it was closing down local teams and reconsidering its national operations in the face of a $2.4 million suit over insurance premiums. “We all love the game and tried very hard to make it successful, but we simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the League, resolve the substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS