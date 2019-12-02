Supreme Court Explores Mootness Doctrine In NYC Gun Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- In a case closely watched by both sides of the gun rights debate, the U.S. Supreme Court justices focused primarily on civil procedure Monday rather than the Second Amendment. The justices talked at length about whether New York City could defeat a gun group’s lawsuit with “herculean, late-breaking efforts” to render the case moot by repealing the challenged regulation and replacing it with a looser one. New York City’s decision to relax restrictions on firearm transportation was widely seen as a move to avoid an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling after the justices agreed to hear the gun group’s appeal challenging the...

