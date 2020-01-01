Native American Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Early 2020 will bring Native American law practitioners a strong sense of deja vu, as they'll see the U.S. Supreme Court take its second shot at working out criminal jurisdiction on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's historical reservation in Oklahoma and the full Fifth Circuit’s retake of a constitutional challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act. Here's a look at those cases and more that attorneys will be keeping their eye on next year. McGirt v. Oklahoma Sharp v. Murphy The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Seminole Nation of Oklahoma member’s challenge to his Oklahoma state court convictions for child sexual...

