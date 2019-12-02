Nike Blocked From Using Slogan In $16M Ad Campaign

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Monday blocked Nike Inc. from using "Sport Changes Everything" as a slogan in an ad campaign it's already spent $16 million on, finding it's too close to another athletics retailer's own trademarks and likely to cause confusion. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles, in a 51-page order, told the sports giant the phrase infringes on Fleet Feet Inc.'s existing trademarks "Running Changes Everything" and "Change Everything," which it has used to promote its own running products and events. Fleet Feet has been using "Running Changes Everything" and "Change Everything" since 2009 and 2013, respectively, the...

