House Can't See Mueller Grand Jury Docs, DOJ Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that Congress isn't entitled to secret grand jury materials related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation because an impeachment inquiry isn't a judicial proceeding. U.S. Department of Justice lawyers said a federal judge was wrong to find that the congressional inquiry falls under an exception to the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, whose "text, structure, and history uniformly demonstrate that a 'judicial proceeding' is a proceeding occurring before judges, not legislators." The administration also blasted U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell's October decision for the "unrecognizable" and "toothless" way it...

