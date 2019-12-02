Highland Capital's Ch. 11 Kicked To Texas

Law360, Wilmington (December 2, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- Highland Capital Management LP’s Chapter 11 case will be sent to a Texas court that is highly familiar with the hedge fund’s situation from handling a former Highland affiliate’s bankruptcy proceedings and ongoing litigation between the two entities, a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Monday. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he doesn’t necessarily agree with the deference given to a debtor’s choice of venue when filing for Chapter 11 and granted the venue transfer motion filed by the official committee of unsecured creditors because the focus of the case is in Dallas. “I think here...

