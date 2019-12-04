Ex-DHS Leaders Want Out Of Hemp Seizure Fight

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- Former heads of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have asked a California federal court to dismiss a pair of claims from a CBD maker’s class action over the repeated seizure of hemp shipments at U.S. ports, saying the claims constitute an unjustified extrapolation of rarely recognized “implied damages.” The motion was filed by five officials named in their individual capacities in the suit by hemp importer and CBD processer Innovative Nutraceuticals over four seizures of hemp by U.S. customs officials from 2015 to 2018. Innovative says the imports were legal because of the hemp’s low THC content. Former DHS secretaries...

