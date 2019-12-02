Senate Confirms Brouillette To Top Energy Dept. Post

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Senate on Monday confirmed Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as head of the U.S. Department of Energy, replacing his former boss Rick Perry with a 70-15 vote. Brouillette, who’s also worked for the United Services Automobile Association and Ford Motor Co., has said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to increase energy development. He was confirmed as the DOE’s number two in 2017. On Twitter Monday, Brouillette said he was honored to lead the “outstanding employees” of the DOE. “Together, we are going to change lives for the better, keep our country secure, and conquer the challenges that lie ahead,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS