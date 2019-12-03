Fla. High Court Questions Own Precedent On Review Powers

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Florida's attorney general urged the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to follow its own previous ruling that it has authority to review financial impact statements for ballot initiatives, but several justices asked questions that raised doubts about the state's review methods and the court's handling of precedent. The matter came up during the high court's review of whether a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour is valid to appear on the November 2020 ballot. But with no challenges filed over the initiative's single-issue focus or the clarity of its ballot summary, Tuesday's hearing in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS