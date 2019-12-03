More Qatar Money Led To Problems, Barclays Exec Tells Jury

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT) -- A former top Barclays banker testified Tuesday that Qatar's prime minister “caused an awful lot of problems” for the bank when he demanded fees for personally investing in the bank during an emergency cash call in 2008 that led to fraud charges. Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani demanded a personal fee for investing in Barclays in addition to an extra commission paid to the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund for injecting capital into the bank as it fought to avoid a taxpayer bailout at the height of the financial crisis, Roger Jenkins, Barclays’ ex-Middle East investment banking chief, told a...

