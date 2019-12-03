Fed. Circ. Skeptical Ad Data Storage Patents Valid Under Alice

Law360, Washington (December 3, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- Customedia faced an uphill battle Tuesday before a Federal Circuit panel, which cast doubt on its argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly held that claims in two advertising data storage patents challenged by Dish Network are invalid under Alice. Customedia Technologies LLC said the board misconstrued a key term in the patents' language during two covered business method reviews that led it to determine that the claims Dish challenged were abstract, but U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore said that even if the panel agreed on that point the claims would likely still be invalid. The judge said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS