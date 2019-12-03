Mich. Telecom Co.'s Accused Of $1M In Switching Overages

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Michigan telecom companies Peninsula Fiber Network and Alpha Connect, along with several local exchange carriers, overcharged CenturyLink Communications and its affiliates more than $1 million for the carrying of long-distance phone calls, according to a complaint filed in Michigan federal court. Peninsula Fiber Network LLC, Alpha Connect LLC and the local exchange carriers they work with in Michigan's Upper Peninsula were supposed to base their rates for phone calls on rules laid out by the Federal Communications Commission and the Michigan Public Service Commission, but they failed to do so, CenturyLink Communications LLC said in its complaint filed Monday. “As a result,...

