Justices Wrestle With Montana Superfund Dispute

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared torn between Montana residents' claim that they can sue Atlantic Richfield Co. for money to clean up their properties on a Superfund site, and the company's and federal government's argument that federal law doesn't permit such relief. At oral arguments, the justices had tough questions for attorneys for both sides and didn't leave much of an impression on how they might resolve the question of whether or not the landowners have a right under Montana state law to seek funds from Arco for cleanups on their property in addition to site mitigation already implemented...

