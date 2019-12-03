Cremation Co. Accused Of $100M Scam In Calif.

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- Cremation company Neptune Society illegally pocketed more than $100 million from customers who purchased prepaid cremation plans, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a suit filed Monday. The Texas-based company offers so-called pre-need cremation service plans that customers can purchase before a death, according to the suit lodged in Alameda County Superior Court. Under California law, companies selling pre-need funeral plans must hold their customers’ payments in fully refundable pre-need trusts until the service is provided, Becerra said. But Neptune Society ignored this requirement and illegally kept money that should have been placed into trust, the suit says. As a...

