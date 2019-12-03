Ex-Shkreli Employee Says Counterclaim Ignores Court Ruling

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:31 PM EST) -- A former employee of Martin Shkreli at Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC said Monday the convicted "pharma bro" fraudster has hit him with a counterclaim in their investor dispute that contradicts a court ruling made just two months ago. Shkreli must have missed the Brooklyn federal judge's late September ruling, Edward Painter said Monday, as his latest answer to the complaint seeks $100,000 from Painter for breaching their employment contract by bringing claims “arising from and relating to his employment” at Turing, in the first place. The judge had said in her near-complete rejection of Shkreli's bid to dismiss Painter’s suit that claims for fraud...

