Ex-White And Williams Atty Gets 5 Years In Claim Fraud Case

Law360, Philadelphia (February 27, 2020, 1:25 PM EST) -- An ex-White and Williams LLP attorney told a federal judge he accepted full responsibility for his crimes as he was slapped with a five-year prison sentence Thursday over a scheme in which he reaped nearly $3.5 million through false insurance subrogation claims. While expert witnesses testified that both a gambling addiction and dependency on the prescription sleep aid Ambien had helped fuel his four-year fraud scheme, Craig Cohen told a judge during his sentencing Thursday that his personal demons were no excuse for betraying his firm's trust. “I think about a firm that treated me well, that took me in, that...

