Fineman Krekstein Wants Out Of Malpractice Coverage Row

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:32 PM EST) -- Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC told a Pennsylvania judge on Monday that its limited role as insurer-appointed counsel handling a malpractice case against a Scranton-based personal injury firm freed it from potential liability in a fight over the extent of coverage available for the claim. Calling the allegations against it “fatally flawed,” Fineman Krekstein argued that its lack of any direct relationship with Pisanchyn Law Firm LLC meant it was insulated from a lawsuit challenging a decision denying Pisanchyn malpractice coverage it had purchased from Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance Co. “[The defendants] merely acted as coverage counsel to MLM in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS