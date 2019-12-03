Data Co. Raises $65M For Customer Relationship Platform

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Customer data and insights company Gong said Tuesday it raised $65 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital, bringing its total capital raised to $134 million. The Series C funds will go toward advancing Gong.io's product and engineering as well as its go-to-market teams, according to the announcement. Gong markets what it calls a "revenue intelligence platform" meant to improve customer relationship management by harvesting more user data and making it available to companies more quickly. Gong helps "unveil customer reality" by "captur[ing] every single detail of your customer interactions across all relevant channels," according to its website. Gong's...

