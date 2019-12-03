Wikborg Rein Helps Norway With $370M Entra Share Sale

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- Law firm Wikborg Rein represented the Norwegian State in connection with its sale of a roughly 14% stake in real estate firm Entra for nearly 3.4 billion kroner ($370 million), the government of Norway said Tuesday. Norway is selling 25.6 million shares in Entra ASA at 133 kroner a share, shedding more than half of its share capital in the company. Following the disposition, Norway will own 15 million shares in Entra, which represents 8.24% of voting rights and share capital in the firm. The Norwegian government had announced Monday a potential sale of shares in Entra and confirmed that the...

