Tribal Bison Hunt Near Yellowstone Will Go On

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge on Monday rejected a bid by a property owner and her community organization to block tribes from hunting bison on public land near Yellowstone National Park as the plaintiffs pursue claims that the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service have mishandled the hunt. Bonnie Lynn and the group she created, Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter, claimed in their October complaint that the agencies “abandoned their duties to manage Yellowstone bison,” posed a danger to hunters and property owners and violated federal laws by allowing tribe members and others to kill bison on public land close to...

