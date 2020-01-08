Pay Equity Shortcuts Create Risks For Employers

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- Due to the evolving challenges in getting pay equity right across the country and globally, employers are being tempted by vendors claiming that their software and/or services can conduct a reliable pay equity study literally overnight. But buyer beware: There are no simple solutions to such a complex task. This article alerts readers to the dangers of conducting a pay equity analysis without due diligence and attention to best practices. Specifically, the article identifies: (1) the legal risks of utilizing simplistic pay equity solutions; (2) how failing to accurately model an organization’s compensation structure and pay groupings may yield incorrect results; and...

