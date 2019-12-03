Creditors Flag Bonuses In Houlihan's Parent Ch. 11

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:51 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of the parent company of casual dining chain Houlihan's on Tuesday asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to reject a proposed executive incentive plan on the grounds it gives the executives no reason to push up the chain's sale price. In its objection, the newly formed unsecured creditors committee argued the bonus will be triggered by the stalking horse bid HRI Holding Corp. already has in hand and that the benefiting executives will not need to stretch themselves to reach the higher payout tiers in the program. "Viewed together with the brief four-week span between the petition date and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS