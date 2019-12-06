Exit Of SEC's Jackson Would Create Wall Street Free-For-All

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 12:25 PM EST) -- The foxes could soon have their way with the henhouse at one of the nation’s most important regulatory bodies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After postponing a potential return to the NYU School of Law earlier this fall,[1] SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson may be quitting in the coming weeks without a replacement nominated, much less confirmed, leaving Democrat Allison Herren Lee outnumbered 3 to 1 by Republican-leaning commissioners. Jackson would be resigning after only two years of service, while eligible to continue to serve for another year unless he is replaced. This would come as the confirmation of so-called minority...

