Texas Gas Plant Settles With Sierra Club Over Emissions

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- The operator of a Texas natural gas processing plant on Tuesday agreed to take steps to decrease the amount of sulfur dioxide the facility releases into the air to settle claims from the Sierra Club that it violated the Clean Air Act. Under a consent decree filed in Texas federal court Tuesday, the Woodland Midstream-owned James Lake Midstream LLC agreed to implement measures over the next three months to improve the management and monitoring of the waste disposal systems at the natural gas plant in the Permian Basin. The moves are intended to cut the facility's sulfur dioxide emissions. In a...

