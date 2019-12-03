Calif. Rep. Hunter Pleads Guilty To Campaign Finance Charge

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter pled guilty Tuesday in California federal court to a charge of conspiring to steal campaign funds, bringing an end to a criminal prosecution he once decried as a witch hunt. At a hearing in San Diego, the Southern California congressman switched his earlier plea of not guilty in a corruption case that saw him of accused of misspending more than a quarter-million dollars in campaign funds. The terms of Hunter's guilty plea weren't immediately clear Tuesday, and the future of his political career remained uncertain. His congressional office declined to comment beyond saying the congressman "is...

