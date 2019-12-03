Navajo Nation Sues DOI Over Denied Judicial Funding

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday seeking the full $17 million it requested for judiciary funding for 2019, saying the federal government’s decision to only offer a fraction of that amount goes against the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The tribe says it is entitled to receive the total amount of funding it requested, as under the Indian self-determination law, the government has an obligation to approve funding requests that are “substantially the same as the prior contract.” And the proposed amount of just over $17 million for funding of the Navajo Nation Judicial...

