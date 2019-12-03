Portugal Could Join Business Visa Program Under House Bill

Law360, Washington (December 3, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday easily passed a bill that would add Portugal to the list of dozens of countries whose citizens can apply for short-term visas for trade and investment, if the Portuguese government allows similar access for U.S. businesspeople. The Amigos Act — short for the Advancing Mutual Interests and Growing Our Success Act — would make Portuguese nationals eligible to seek entry to the United States under the E-1 program, which allows businesspeople to enter the country to conduct substantial international trade, and the E-2 program, which lets foreign investors visit to direct or develop a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS