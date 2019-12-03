Sidley Partner DQ'd From Huawei Bank Fraud Case

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday disqualified a Sidley Austin LLP partner and former deputy attorney general from representing Huawei in a criminal bank fraud case, siding with prosecutors who argued the case was too similar to an investigation the attorney worked on at the U.S. Department of Justice. James M. Cole, left, shown with fellow Huawei attorneys Michael A. Levy, center, and David Bitkower outside Brooklyn federal court in March, was disqualified from the case Tuesday. (AP) James M. Cole has been disqualified from representing the Chinese smartphone maker in a suit accusing it and its chief financial officer, Meng...

