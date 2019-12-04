Del. Justices Mull Bylaws, Deadlines In BlackRock-Saba Row

Law360, Dover (December 4, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Two BlackRock Inc. funds stressed bylaws and blown deadlines to the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday in their appeal of a preliminary injunction that barred them from rejecting an activist hedge fund’s slate of candidates for board elections held by both entities earlier this year. At issue was a partial decision by Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn in late June that granted Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd. a preliminary injunction allowing its four-candidate, outsider slate to enter board races for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust, affiliates of BlackRock Inc., one of the world's...

