Top EU Court Allows German Vinegar Co. To Use 'Balsamico'

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- Italian vinegar producers were dealt a blow in their challenge of a German rival’s use of the word “balsamico” for its vinegar products when the European Union’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the “aceto balsamico” does not have to come from the Italian province of Modena. In a victory for German vinegar maker Balema GmbH, the European Court of Justice held that the protection of the name “aceto balsamico di Modena” — referring to balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy — does not apply to nongeographical parts of the name. Balema was sued in 2015 by a consortium of Italian balsamic vinegar...

