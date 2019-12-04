DOJ Criminal Chief Says Hoskins Case Is Not A ‘Blank Check’

Law360, Washington (December 4, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- Just because the U.S. Department of Justice won the recent conviction of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins on the theory that he was an agent of the company’s U.S. subsidiary doesn’t mean prosecutors will see every business tie as an agency relationship, a DOJ official said Wednesday. Hoskins was convicted less than a month ago for his role in a bribery scheme in Indonesia. The trial came after a drawn out legal fight over how the British national who never worked in the U.S. could be held criminally liable under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. A Connecticut federal judge and...

