B&N Education Board OKs Adviser To Review Outside Interest

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:35 PM EST) -- Barnes & Noble Education said Wednesday it secured board approval to hire a financial adviser to lead a strategic review of the company's potential opportunities, after fielding "a number of unsolicited inquiries." The decision to hire an outside adviser to weigh Barnes & Noble Education Inc.'s options was made given the unspecified outside interest the company has received, CEO and Chairman Michael P. Huseby said in a statement. BNED is a contract operator of campus bookstores and digital education services that was spun off from Barnes & Noble Inc. in 2015. "Consistent with our commitment to enhance value for shareholders, and...

