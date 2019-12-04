Sellers Ask Texas Justices To End Fight In $230M Energy Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices questioned whether Texas Panhandle oil and gas owners accused of breaching a deal to sell their assets could be bound by anything less formal than a final sale agreement or if they were free to reject a $230 million offer and strike a deal with a another bidder. At issue in the case is what constitutes a "definitive agreement" — the term used in a confidentiality agreement between scorned buyer Le Norman Operating LLC and the sellers — Chalker Energy Partners III LLC; Raptor Petroleum LLC and affiliated parties; and R. Byron Roach Trustee LLC and Russell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS