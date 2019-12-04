PTAB Allows J&J Unit To Amend Surgical Device Patent

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday allowed a Johnson & Johnson unit to amend one of its patents on a surgical stapler device, following a challenge from a rival who argued the patent’s original claims were invalid. The PTAB’s decision came in an inter partes review that Intuitive Surgical requested last year of the Ethicon patent. Ethicon had asked that it be allowed to amend the patent, swapping out the patent’s original claims for a whole new set of substitute claims. “We … hold that petitioner has not shown by a preponderance of the evidence that [the] proposed claims...

