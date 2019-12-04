PTAB Rejects Agilent's Challenge Of Testing Kit Patent

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday found a subsidiary of Agilent Technologies Inc. is an interested party in the company's challenge to a patent related to scientific testing kits, a finding that prevented the board from reviewing the patent. The PTAB denied Agilent's request for inter partes review of the Waters Technologies Corp. patent, which Agilent has argued is invalid. The company challenged the patent at the PTAB in May after it was accused of infringement. In its decision, the board held that an Agilent unit, ProZyme, was a real party in interest in the challenge. That was a...

