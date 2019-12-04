NLRB Orders Hearing After Election Overseer Defended Union

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board ordered a hearing on whether an agency official tainted a union election by defending unions after an intruder called them "the enemy," putting a tight International Association of Machinists win in jeopardy. A board panel on Tuesday granted MHN Government Services LLC’s request for review of a July decision upholding IAM’s 7-6 win, saying the company’s appeal “raises substantial and material issues that can best be resolved at a hearing” before Seattle office head Ronald Hooks. “In the interest of ensuring the integrity of the board’s election processes, the case is remanded to the regional director,”...

