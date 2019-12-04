Calif. Cannabis Firm Founders Join Vicente Sederberg

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:50 PM EST) -- Cannabis law heavyweight Vicente Sederberg LLP is expanding its reach in California with the addition of three attorneys and specialty shop Frontera Law Group, whose founding partners Luke K. Stanton and Jeffrey D. Welsh will come on as partners in Los Angeles, the firm announced Wednesday. Oakland attorney and startup specialist Christine Sava has also joined the firm in San Francisco, boosting its head count to 11 attorneys in California and nearly 50 nationwide. The marijuana law and policy shop said the move would allow it to tap the Golden State’s booming cannabis market and add Frontera’s client roster of startup...

