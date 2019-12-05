Sens. View Clearing Unused Airwaves As Critical In 5G Race

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- Lawmakers overseeing U.S. telecom policy on Thursday pressed federal agencies to rapidly open up new swaths of spectrum to mobile broadband carriers as China and other countries are aggressively competing with the United States in the scramble to deploy next-generation wireless networks. In a Capitol Hill hearing, senators agreed that the Federal Communications Commission should do everything possible to make unlicensed spectrum, from sources such as the C-Band, available to private wireless companies. Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who chairs the Senate Commerce panel on telecom and the internet, told regulatory experts from the wireless industry that he worries about...

