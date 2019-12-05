UK Underwriters Say $1.3M Claim Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:59 PM EST) -- A group of British insurance underwriters have removed to Louisiana federal court a New Orleans builder's $1.3 million lawsuit accusing them of breaching a builder's risk policy after an unfinished apartment complex sustained water damage, saying the dispute belongs in arbitration. Underwriters at Lloyd's of London and Tokio Marine Kiln told the Louisiana federal court in their Tuesday notice that the dispute, initiated by Woodward Design + Build LLC after the underwriters and another insurer allegedly failed to pay what they owed under the policy, must be arbitrated. The underwriters said there's "no question" that the dispute arises out of the...

