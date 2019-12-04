Mnuchin Has 'Serious Concerns' With OECD Digital Tax Plan

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised "serious concerns" over a plan by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to overhaul global tax rules in a letter released Wednesday, throwing another wild card into the final stages of negotiations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's letter expressing the country's position on the OECD's overhaul of global tax rules took the organization off guard. (AP) In a letter to OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, Mnuchin said the proposal, which would grant market countries increased taxing rights based on sales or online use in their jurisdictions, could depart too much from existing global tax norms....

