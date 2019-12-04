Full Fed. Circ. Passes On Enzo's Retroactive IPR Challenge

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday said it wouldn’t review whether it is a violation of the Fifth Amendment for Enzo Life Sciences patents issued before the enactment of the America Invents Act to be subjected inter partes reviews. The decision leaves in place a Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s ruling gutting Enzo’s DNA testing patent following a challenge by Becton Dickinson & Co. The patent was issued several years before the 2011 law. In its Oct. 30 rehearing petition, Enzo said the panel had misunderstood its challenge, viewing it as one based on the takings clause rather than due process. As...

