Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Passes On Enzo's Retroactive IPR Challenge

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday said it wouldn’t review whether it is a violation of the Fifth Amendment for Enzo Life Sciences patents issued before the enactment of the America Invents Act to be subjected inter partes reviews.

The decision leaves in place a Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s ruling gutting Enzo’s DNA testing patent following a challenge by Becton Dickinson & Co. The patent was issued several years before the 2011 law.

In its Oct. 30 rehearing petition, Enzo said the panel had misunderstood its challenge, viewing it as one based on the takings clause rather than due process. As...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents