Travelers Must Face Pa. Woman's PTSD Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:13 PM EST) -- Travelers Insurance could be on the hook for covering a Pennsylvania woman’s post-traumatic stress disorder treatment after a state appeals court found Wednesday that her psychiatric symptoms may be an extension of the bodily injuries she suffered in a car crash. A three-judge panel reversed a lower court’s order tossing the case, finding in a published opinion that Carol Evans’ PTSD and subsequent psychiatric care might be directly tied to the covered physical injuries she suffered when her vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer. “We reject the trial court’s conclusion that the record shows Evans’ PTSD and mental injuries were solely...

