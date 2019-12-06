House Panel OKs Bill To Fight Crime Against Native Women

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- The House Natural Resources Committee approved several bills tackling Native American concerns on Thursday, including legislation to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women by empowering tribes to prosecute on-reservation domestic violence crimes by non-Natives. During a markup Thursday, the committee approved the Justice for Native Survivors of Sexual Violence Act, H.R. 3977, which would allow tribes to assert their criminal jurisdiction over violent crimes by nontribal members, including sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking. If passed, the bill "will reduce the devastating disparities in how justice is applied to protect victims and deter future violent crimes against Native...

