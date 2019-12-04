Flushable Wipes Suit Against CVS Health Trimmed

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday agreed to partly trim a proposed class action launched by a Maryland couple claiming CVS Health and Nice-Park Products Inc. falsely labeled "flushable wipes" that actually damage plumbing. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake partially granted a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed by the companies, ruling that Steven and Ellen Palmer aren't entitled to any injunctive relief. While the Palmers asked for an injunction requiring the companies to, among other things, tell the public about the effects flushing the wipes has on plumbing, the judge said the Palmers haven't established that they will be...

