Judge Ducks Removal Over Unpaid Taxes, Election Violations

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A narrow majority of Oklahoma's highest court has opted not to call for a trial that could lead to the removal of a state district judge facing a felony tax charge, campaign finance violations and other alleged ethical lapses, instead opting to publicly reprimand and admonish her. Five justices on the Oklahoma Supreme Court moved Tuesday to publicly reprimand District Judge Kendra Coleman for the various election spending and reporting violations, including for failing to identify all donors to her campaign. Four justices dissented, holding that a separate trial on whether to remove her should have occurred. The high court also publicly...

