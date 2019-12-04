Undersea Cable Firm's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd In Delaware

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave his nod to undersea cable company Global Cloud Xchange's debt-for-equity Chapter 11 plan, despite claims by the company's Indian-based parent that the plan is unfair and was proposed in bad faith. During a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi overruled an objection from telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd., whose ownership interest in debtor entities is set to be wiped out under the plan. "I don't think there is any indication of bad faith," Judge Sontchi said. The judge said he rejected Reliance's claims that it may have fared better in...

