Nike Appeals 'Sport Changes Everything' Ad Ban To 4th Circ.

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. is looking to overturn a North Carolina federal judge's order banning it from using its "Sport Changes Everything" slogan because it is too close to another athletic retailer's trademarks, filing a notice that it will appeal the decision to the Fourth Circuit. The sportswear giant told the court on Tuesday that it plans to appeal the decision, which came after Fleet Feet Inc. claimed the phrase infringed its own trademarks for similar phrases that it's used in its marketing. The notice of appeal did not detail on what grounds Nike planned to appeal, or what argument it intends to...

